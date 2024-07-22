Butech, part of the Porcelanosa Group, offers a wide range of construction solutions, including Raised Access Floors, placement adhesives & joint materials, decorative facades & baseboards, shower trays, waterproofing systems, 20mm tiles, as well as electric underfloor heating.

The Raised Access Flooring for Interiors is a system that hides telephone and electricity wiring, piping, air conditioning, and more. The use of raised access flooring is highly recommended in areas where there are many systems running below the floor, with the advantage of having an easy and immediate accessibility. Applicable for commercial applications like offices, libraries, museums, schools, shopping centers, and more, as well as in more technical applications including telecommunications or electricity plants, control rooms, laboratories, data centers and beyond.

The Raised Access Flooring Outdoor system for terraces has been specially created to solve the aesthetic problem that exists with the slopes in terraces and to hide elements under the floor. By building a completely flat floor over the existing terrace floor, these slopes are conveniently hidden underneath. Height deviations are offset with height- adjustable plots and any accumulated water is drained through open joints on the newly paved surface and then channeled down the terrace’s waterproofed slopes to the drain.

The use of raised access floor outdoor is highly recommended in those areas where there are a large number of elements running under the floor, with the advantage of having an easy and immediate accessibility.