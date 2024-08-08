Exadeck is raised access technical flooring formed by ceramic slats. The exclusive assembly system makes for quick and flexible laying for an easy-to-install porcelain tile deck without any specific tools. One of its main features is the raised system supported onto strips which enables a simple and convenient distribution of pipework and wiring underneath. Exadeck also offers the advantages of a floating floor system, such as the individual removal of each slat, making access to the area underneath very easy for whatever reason. Exadeck raised access technical flooring is an innovative solution of great interest to architects and prescribers given its technical features and elegant design.