BALTIMORE, MD -- Fishman Flooring Solutions, a leading distributor of flooring and flooring installation supplies, has been named one of Baltimore’s “Top Workplaces” for 2024 by the Baltimore Sun. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the Maryland-based company has received this recognition.

“The Top Workplace awards are designed to highlight employers who provide extraordinary work environments that inspire and motivate their employees,” said Shane Richmond, president of Fishman Flooring Solutions. “That is what we work to accomplish day in and day out at Fishman, not only in Baltimore, but across the company’s footprint. The recognition by the Baltimore Sun is very rewarding and very humbling because it validates our efforts to make Fishman a special place to work for our current and future employees.”

Among the unique aspects of Fishman’s relationship with its employees is the company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). It gives eligible employees 100 percent ownership of the company, according to Richmond.

“Simply put, the ESOP is a Fishman-funded retirement program with no out-of-pocket contributions from employees that is in addition to our 401(k) retirement plan and our benefits package,” Richmond said. “We firmly believe that, thanks to our ESOP, our employee owners are more invested in our business success and have higher morale and enhanced productivity than employees at other companies.”

Only 156 of the more than 70,000 companies located in Baltimore made the Top Workplace list for 2024. The award is based solely on Fishman employee feedback from a survey independently conducted in mid-2024 by the Baltimore Sun. One-third of Fishman’s approximately 290 employees work in Baltimore.