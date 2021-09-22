Browse our list of outdoor tile collections. Click on a button to go directly to the product.

American Olean

Extraordinarily hard-wearing and dense, with high impact-resistance, American Olean’s QueStep and Paver collection tiles are durable enough for interior and exterior residential use and are the perfect solution for all commercial applications. These versatile quarry tiles absorb oil, grease and other liquids to keep floors slip resistant, yet without contaminating the surface. This product is easy to clean and will not damage from commercial cleaning services. Slip resistant, waterproof, stainproof, dentproof, scratch-resistant and fire-resistant. Made in the USA.

Appiani

Inspired by the natural hues of stone, Appiani’s new Lapis collection features small format stoneware tiles designed for unique, intricate mosaic designs for outdoor walls and floors. The stone-effect tiles are available in five neutral colors (Granite, Basalto Travertino, Santafiora, Arenaria and Argillite) and two small mosaic sizes 0.5 x 0.5 inch and 1 x 1 inch, which pair perfectly with Appiani’s existing collections for endless design possibilities, like outdoor showers, patios, terraces, pool decks and even pools!

Ariostea

Ariostea’s CM2 Next collection (shown here in gray) is a contemporary concrete look that offers stylish simplicity with its subtle shading, making it a discreet, versatile option to bring character to outdoor settings. Available in a variety of dimensions, thickness and four neutral colors, the CM2 Next Italian porcelain collection can be used for both outdoor and indoor areas. The surfaces can be applied to floors, walls and sophisticated furnishings and design accessories.

Arizona Tile

Anthology from Arizona Tile is an Italian-made porcelain that mimics the natural look of stone. Created using digital print technology, the fusion of several types of stone and marble give this tile beautiful depth. Available in four colors and two finishes, including the R11 Anti-Slip Finish, it is the perfect choice for that patio or shower installation. Anthology is also easy to maintain and clean. Featuring PROTECT® technology crafted with Microban®, it eliminates up to 99.9% of bacteria and stays fresher in-between cleanings. Sleek and sophisticated, this tile offers a stunning look for both residential and commercial uses.

Artaic

As part of Artaic’s GLYPH collection, Farmhouse Americana features a playful, communicative design that’s perfect for any outdoor patio, poolside area or exterior facade. Inspired by the properties of Artaic’s newest innovative tile line, Vitreous Glass in 1- and ½-inch tile sizes, Artaic’s mosaic tile is highly durable, hygienic and fully customizable, making the installations ideal for exterior use.

Atlas Concorde

The new Norde collection from Atlas Concorde is inspired by Mediterranean quartzite. The stone-effect porcelain tiles are available in four colors (Oro, Platino, Magnesio, & Piombo), two thicknesses (9mm and 20mm), five outdoor sizes up to 24 x 48 inches and two finishes grip and roccia - a 3D textured surface that further enhances the nuanced & variegated stone-effect details. The collection also offers three wall decors (Brick, Brick Corten, and Mosaic) and two floor decors (palladiana and path), which are designed for creating beautiful outdoor walkways, patios, terraces and more that harmoniously blend in with their surrounding natural environment.

Casalgrande Padana

Casalgrande Padana’s new Nature collection is inspired by the beauty of natural materials like sand, clay, limestone and more. The porcelain stoneware collection is available in six neutral colors (Sabbia, Calce, Terra, Creta, Argilla and Lava), three thicknesses (9mm, 10mm and 20mm), three finishes (Natural, Silk and Grip), and six sizes up to 24 x 48 inches. Nature is perfect for creating gorgeous outdoor installations ranging from easily dry-laid pavers over grass, gravel and sand to professional-looking pool decks, patios and terraces.

Ceramiche Caesar

To keep up with growing outdoor trends, Ceramiche Caesar has added a new 32 x 32 inch size to its Aextra20 line of thick porcelain stoneware slabs. This new size broadens the range of outdoor design possibilities with Aextra20, and is available in a variety of styles including stone-, wood-, concrete- and metal-effects. The extremely durable porcelain slabs can be laid on top of gravel, grass and sand or professionally installed to create patios, terraces, driveways, pool decks and more, and are suitable for both residential or commercial settings.

Crossville

Design flows from outside to in with Portugal porcelain tile collection from Crossville. This versatile line comes in exterior and interior finishes—an ideal surface for cohesive style from yard, patio and pool areas to spaces inside. Textured exterior sizes come in 12 x 24 inches and 24 x 24 inches, and interior unpolished field tiles range from 24 x 48 inches to 6 x 24 inches. Finish looks with triangular and 2-x 2-inch mosaics and bullnose or cove base trims. With an authentic limestone look, Portugal’s six hues are warm and cool neutrals. The Portugal collection is responsibly made in America.

Daltile

Quarry is the standard for very high-demand areas, so Daltile’s new Quetread and Paver collection is durable enough for interior and exterior use, and the perfect solution for commercial applications. Created for interior and exterior floors, this new collection delivers the needed performance with the added benefit of enhanced design. These new quarry tiles are offered in a rich portfolio of four on-trend, neutral colors that are available in either a smooth paver surface or a linear textured tread surface. Made In The USA.

Del Conca USA

Exuding the richness and elegance of natural materials, the Chamonix collection from Del Conca USA is a beautiful stone look porcelain tile available in to use for any indoor or outdoor design. Chamonix is a testament to biophilic design and mountain stones found in Europe.

Ege Seramik

Available in classic sizes of 12 x 24 and 24 x 24, Ege Seramik’s Quarzite Collection of rectified porcelain tile offers the look of natural quartzite. The Quarzite Collection is available in four colors with a matte finish. The tiles even feature a unique sparkle, much like crystalline effects found in true quartzite. This sophisticated, attractive tile combines durability with a stylish appearance, and is ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications, wall or floor. State-of-the-art manufacturing equipment allows Ege Seramik to produce variations in hues, tones and overall appearance to ensure a very natural look.

Emser Tile

Immerse™ porcelain tile is one of Emser Tile’s newest pool-rated collections meant to shine in outdoor environments. Blues and greens both play a prominent role when it comes to color options. The collection is available in 6-x 6-inch tiles, in Aqua, Cobalt and Teal.

Ergon

Ergon’s new Elegance Pro collection is inspired by the natural veining patterns of sandstone. The appearance and texture of Elegance Pro showcases a stone-effect with incredible accuracy, featuring a variegated surface with subtle details. The collection offers seven colors, five sizes ranging up to 48 x 48 inches and four finishes. The Natural and Mural finishes are available with Ergon's Innovative antimicrobial technology, Shield - which actively eliminates up to 99.9% of bacterial growth on surfaces. Elegance Pro can be used to create seamless indoor-outdoor flooring, patios, terraces and even exterior façades!

Island Stone

Island Stone’s “New Wave” tile in Crystal White tile is ideally used in pool settings and other water and water-adjacent applications, where it lends textural interest along with durability. On the right, Crystal White is in Island Stone’s Dunes pattern, a tapering trapezoid relief pattern that dances across the wall surface, creating intriguing shadows while remaining contemporary and clean for long-lasting appeal.

Marazzi

Following the trend of Biophilic Design, Marazzi’s Sabbia Marmo porcelain tile was created to offer a look and feel that takes its inspiration from the beauty of sand found in nature’s oceans. The resulting design flows and moves in a soft curved, liner pattern. Featuring the performance benefit of StepWise Technology, Sabbia Marmo is 50% more slip-resistant than ordinary tile. Appropriate for both residential and commercial use as indoor floors, wall and countertops, as well as exterior floor applications. Made in the USA.

MSI Surfaces

Katella Ash Luxury Vinyl Tile from the Everlife™ Rigid Core Collection available from MSI Surfaces offers subtle gray tones and realistic knots and graining for an authentic wood appearance. This beautiful 7- x 48-inch waterproof flooring luxury vinyl plank flooring is scratch, stain and dent resistant, and backed by a lifetime residential warranty. Its innovative pre-attached backing ensures supreme comfort under foot while its easy-install locking system make this vinyl flooring DIY-friendly. Our Katella Ash porcelain paver mirrors the natural look of Everlife™ Rigid Core LVT, providing a beautiful transition to your outdoors. MSI is one of the first in the industry to provide an indoor/outdoor solution, uniting LVT and porcelain pavers.

Ranieri

Ranieri produces authentic Italian lava stone surfaces from Mt. Vesuvius and offers one-of-a-kind colored glazing onto the natural lava stone. Lava stone surfaces are perfect for linking indoor and outdoor environments. Combining gray textured natural lava stone with a palette of white enamel glaze stone creates sophisticated outdoor surfaces. Lava stone tiles are coated with an enamel glaze and fired at a very high temperature to increase the material’s high resistance to temperature fluctuations, exposure to water and UV light.

Walker Zanger

Created for both outdoors and indoors, the Landscape Collection from Walker Zanger enlivens designs with practical elegance and eye-catching simplicity. The stone-effect large-format porcelain tiles deliver the technical characteristics required for the outdoors while elevating a space with an elaborate or traditional complexion. Widely differing styles vary from the minimal, sophisticated look of Modica to the grace of Carrara, Lagos Sand and Reverso Grigio to the expressive Brit Stone Ocean and Namur Nero. The innovative Landscape Collection is particularly popular with architects and project designers for its lasting beauty and functional qualities.

Yurtbay Seramik

Elegant nuances, small grains and soft veining effects merge together in the Limestone Series from Yurtbay Seramik. Available in 24 x 48 inches, Limestone Series offers a modern and natural look, in three neutral colors selected to bring a distinctively eclectic, contemporary design, perfect for outdoor spaces.

