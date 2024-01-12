The collection now has four new additions; Nolita Marquina, Madison Marquina, Queens Nolita Marquina and Brooklyn Marquina.

Thanks to their functionality and intricate design, ceramic tiles achieve excellent results as a surface for challenging spaces in terms of aesthetics and functionality.

Ceramics has unique properties as a construction material, is appropriate for a variety of uses and can be placed in different environments without deteriorating due to its great strength and durability. Ceramic tiles are often used in spaces that require high durability due to frequent use, such as bathrooms and kitchens, as they are highly waterproof and are easy to maintain and clean at a low cost. Furthermore, the material is highly effective at insulating both heat and electricity, meaning it provides considerable resistance against high temperatures, chemicals and aggressive atmospheric agents.

