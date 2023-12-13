Brand new launches from Porcelanosa, the premiere European manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tile, natural stone and much more, that are now available in the US.

SAVANNAH

This stone-inspired series for both walls and floors offers a natural, relaxed esthetic. Part of the STON-KER series, a ceramic stone that simulates the texture, appearance and durability of limestone or slate, it’s suitable for both interiors and exteriors. Available in three base colors; Topo (taupe), Acero (steel) and Caliza (limestone).

