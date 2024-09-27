Listen to the full podcast here: Your browser does not support the audio element.

To listen to more podcasts, click here.

John Zanger discusses the poker tournament that people can get into and how it benefits the Natural Stone Institute and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

John Zanger, the former president of Walker Zanger and past president of the Natural Stone Institute has worked with the NSI for an upcoming charity poker tournament. Zanger, explains his deep ties to the industry and his involvement with nonprofits, including the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports wounded veterans. The tournament will be online using Poker4Life

“The platform that we use gives us the opportunity to put together Zoom Rooms and have some real camaraderie and get companies to start to host their own Zoom Rooms,” said Zanger. “This will allow everyone to get together.”

The first annual poker tournament being organized to raise funds for both the Natural Stone Foundation and the Gary Sinise Foundation. Zanger’s passion for poker, developed over the years, inspired this idea.

Tournament sponsors will be able to combine cash and prizes to reach their sponsorship value. For instance, a sponsor might combine $5,000 in cash, with a trip for two to their trade show (worth at least $2,500) to reach the Platinum Level.

Tournament sponsors will be included in all advertising and in all press releases.

Tournament sponsors will be called out during the tournament entry introductions and during the breaks. Tournament sponsors may have their own zoom rooms during the tournament, and/or they can join the NSF and other sponsors in the main Tournament Zoom Room.

Sponsors will garner a host of benefits and will have preference for sponsorship opportunities in all future tournaments.

The buy-in for the tournament is set at $150, with opportunities for rebuys and add-ons. Companies can also sponsor the event, buy packages for employees or clients, and even add bounties for additional excitement. The event is planned for November 14th and is expected to draw up to 350 players. Sponsors will have the chance to receive widespread recognition in event promotions, making it an exciting opportunity for both participants and companies involved in the stone industry.