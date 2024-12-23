Here at Stone World we wanted to highlight some of the top podcasts from this past year that you all have enjoyed. Below is a list of each of the podcasts and a link directly to it so you can check it out!
What To Expect For TISE 2024
Paul Treanor of Informa Markets explains what fabricators can expect for this year’s edition of The International Surfaces Expo.Listen to the Podcast
Travis Sterrett Discusses Benefits of Recruiting Agencies
Travis Sterrett, Director of Sales for Bronwick, discusses how fabricators can use recruiting agencies to help them hire.Listen to the Podcast
One-on-one with Jake Slatnick
Jake Slatnick sits down with Stone World to explain the new charging product for the stone industry.
Women's Month: Working With Fabricators
Emily Awaijane, Sales & Business Development Director of Mercury Mosaics discusses her experience in the industry.
The Natural Stone Institute Talks About Silica Legislation
We talk to Jim Hieb, the CEO of The Natural Stone Institute, about what the silica legislation is and what’s happening..
Merv Campbell of Omni Cubed Discusses Safety
Merv Campbell discusses the importance of safety and how fabricators can keep themselves safe.
Hiring with Bandura Design
Jennifer Farris, owner of Bandura Design, discusses hiring and retaining employees.
What’s Coming Up for Stone World in January
Jennifer Richinelli and Jason Kamery discuss what is happening at Stone World for month of January.
One-on-one with Total Stone Solutions
Nick Wadenstorer of Total Stone Solutions sits down with us to explain the start of his fabrication solution business.
Women’s Month: Alexandra Niedbalski
Chief Communication Officer of Polycor, Alexandra Niedbalski discusses how she got in the stone industry and the impact it has made on her life.