Here at Stone World we wanted to highlight some of the top podcasts from this past year that you all have enjoyed. Below is a list of each of the podcasts and a link directly to it so you can check it out!





1

What To Expect For TISE 2024

Paul Treanor of Informa Markets explains what fabricators can expect for this year’s edition of The International Surfaces Expo.

2

Travis Sterrett Discusses Benefits of Recruiting Agencies

Travis Sterrett, Director of Sales for Bronwick, discusses how fabricators can use recruiting agencies to help them hire.

3

One-on-one with Jake Slatnick

Jake Slatnick sits down with Stone World to explain the new charging product for the stone industry.

Listen to the Podcast

4

Women's Month: Working With Fabricators

Emily Awaijane, Sales & Business Development Director of Mercury Mosaics discusses her experience in the industry.

Listen to the Podcast

5

The Natural Stone Institute Talks About Silica Legislation

We talk to Jim Hieb, the CEO of The Natural Stone Institute, about what the silica legislation is and what’s happening..

Listen to the Podcast

6

Merv Campbell of Omni Cubed Discusses Safety

Merv Campbell discusses the importance of safety and how fabricators can keep themselves safe.

Listen to the Podcast

7

Hiring with Bandura Design

Jennifer Farris, owner of Bandura Design, discusses hiring and retaining employees.

Listen to the Podcast

8

What’s Coming Up for Stone World in January

Jennifer Richinelli and Jason Kamery discuss what is happening at Stone World for month of January.

Listen to the Podcast

9

One-on-one with Total Stone Solutions

Nick Wadenstorer of Total Stone Solutions sits down with us to explain the start of his fabrication solution business.

Listen to the Podcast

10

Women’s Month: Alexandra Niedbalski

Chief Communication Officer of Polycor, Alexandra Niedbalski discusses how she got in the stone industry and the impact it has made on her life.

Listen to the Podcast