Here at Stone World we wanted to highlight some of the top news stories from this past year that you all have enjoyed. Below is a sample of each of those articles and then a link directly to it so you can check it out!





1

Glenn Kross Named 2023 Stone World Fabricator of the Year

Read the article

2

What is the Current State of the Stone Industry?

Read the article

3

Mosaic Companies Announces New President of Showroom Division

Read the article

4

NeoCon 2024 Unveils Engaging Lineup of Events and Experiences

Read the article

5

OHM International Expands Distribution of Valiant Surfaces

Read the article

6

Xiamen Stone Fair Set for Its 24th Edition

Read the article

7

Moderno Porcelain Works Introduces MightySlab

Read the article

8

Artistic Tile Holds Grand Opening of New Showroom

Read the article

9

Vitória Stone Fair Undergoes Rebranding and Relocation in 2025

Read the article

10

FreePower Partners with Cosentino to Combine Alternative Stone Surfaces with Wireless Chargers

Read the article