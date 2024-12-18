Here at Stone World we wanted to highlight some of the top news stories from this past year that you all have enjoyed. Below is a sample of each of those articles and then a link directly to it so you can check it out!


1
Stone World Podcasts logo

Glenn Kross Named 2023 Stone World Fabricator of the Year

Read the article

 

2
Stone World Podcasts logo

What is the Current State of the Stone Industry?

Read the article

 

3
mosaic companies

Mosaic Companies Announces New President of Showroom Division

Read the article

 

4
mosaic companies

NeoCon 2024 Unveils Engaging Lineup of Events and Experiences

Read the article

 

5
mosaic companies

OHM International Expands Distribution of Valiant Surfaces

Read the article

 

6
mosaic companies

Xiamen Stone Fair Set for Its 24th Edition

Read the article

 

7
mosaic companies

Moderno Porcelain Works Introduces MightySlab

Read the article

 

8
mosaic companies

Artistic Tile Holds Grand Opening of New Showroom

Read the article

 

9
mosaic companies

Vitória Stone Fair Undergoes Rebranding and Relocation in 2025

Read the article

 

10
mosaic companies

FreePower Partners with Cosentino to Combine Alternative Stone Surfaces with Wireless Chargers

Read the article

 