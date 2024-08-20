OBERLIN, OH – The first annual Online Poker Tournament to raise funds for the Natural Stone Foundation (NSF) and The Gary Sinise Foundation is scheduled for November 14, 2024.

The All in For Natural Stone Poker Tournament will be an on-line tournament, so stone industry companies and individuals can participate from around the U.S. and around the world.

All of the proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Natural Stone Foundation (75%) and the Gary Sinise Foundation (25%). The two foundations have had a long history of working together.

The NSF is the charitable arm of the Natural Stone Institute (NSI), and supports education, standards and promotion of natural stone. More information is available at Naturalstoneinstitute.org.

The Gary Sinise Foundation supports disabled veterans through a number of programs, including building houses for wounded and disabled veterans around the U.S. Members of the natural stone community have stepped up over the year to supply materials and labor for these homes across the country. More information is available at GarySiniseFoundation.org.

The Steering Committee is made up of members of the Natural Stone Foundation and the Natural Stone Institute. All members are active in the industry and committed to making this tournament an annual event that will attract stone industry professionals from around the world.

Tournament sponsors will be able to combine cash and prizes to reach their sponsorship value. For instance, a sponsor might combine $5,000 in cash, with a trip for two to their trade show (worth at least $2,500) to reach the Platinum Level.

Tournament sponsors will be included in all advertising and in all press releases.

Tournament sponsors will be called out during the tournament entry introductions and during the breaks. Tournament sponsors may have their own zoom rooms during the tournament, and/or they can join the NSF and other sponsors in the main Tournament Zoom Room.

Sponsors will garner a host of benefits and will have preference for sponsorship opportunities in all future tournaments.

The event will be hosted by Poker4Life, a platform created to host charity poker tournaments on-line. You can learn more about the host at Poker4Life.org.

The event will include Zoom rooms where players and sponsors can mix. Several breaks during the tournament will give sponsors time to address the players and the viewers.

The tables will have the logo of the Grand Sponsor, and the logos of all sponsors will appear on the tournament entry portal and in the Tournament Zoom Room.

Save the date and contact all.in.for.stone@gmail.com for information about sponsorship opportunities and for tournament information and registration. Limited sponsorship opportunities are now open.