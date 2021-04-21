Chicago, IL – Stone Services Group (SSG) has announced it will support the Natural Stone Foundation by donating money with every installation project they complete. The Natural Stone Foundation is the charitable arm of the Natural Stone Institute and serves to provide funding for important stone industry programs and initiatives.

SSG had two distinct divisions, industry software sales and integration, and commercial services. The commercial services division works with fabricators who have won or want to bid on commercial projects, but either do not have the resources to install or template them or want to allocate their own resources elsewhere. SSG’s network of stone and solid surface field professionals complete projects all over the U.S. and focus on multi-family, hospitality, schools/universities and hospitals.

Starting April 1st, SSG will make quarterly donations to the Natural Stone Foundation based on each and every square foot its team installs across the country. SSG is also developing a tracker to place on its website and digital communications to show a running total of contributions. The goal is to raise $1,000 in 2021, which allows SSG and their field professionals to directly give back to the industry providing their livelihoods and feel good about where their donation is going.

“I have worked with NSI for many years and am proud to support this new effort with both my time on the Foundation Board and financially through Stone Services Group.” said Rich Katzmann, CEO at SSG. “The value provided by this initiative to our industry is exactly the type of program we want to be associated with. We sincerely hope that our fabricators also consider implementing a similar program.”

“All proceeds from this fundraiser helps the Natural Stone Foundation underwrite important stone industry programs produced by the Natural Stone Institute,” said Jim Heib, CEO of Natural Stone Institute. “This is another way stone industry professionals can give back and help make a difference that will positively impact the industry and its employees.”