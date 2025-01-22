OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Foundation – a valuable resource for the stone industry and philanthropic arm of the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) -- will once again hold its Mission Possible fundraiser during The International Surface Event (tise) – scheduled for January 28 to 30, 2025 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. A raffle ticket purchase enters participants into a drawing to win a $5,000 travel voucher to purchase airfare, hotel, rental cars, tours, transfers and even insurance for themselves and an additional traveling companion.

The last day to purchase tickets online is Thursday, January 23, 2025. Tickets may also be purchased at NSI’s booth (#4337) during tise.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will be utilized to help provide education and scholarships, natural stone promotion and standards. Additional details can be found here.



