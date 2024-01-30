OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Foundation held a Mission Possible fundraiser during StonExpo, which took place as part of The International Surface Event (TISE) from January 24 to 26, 2024 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. In total, $27,585 was raised to support the Foundation’s efforts to fund education and scholarships, natural stone promotion and standards. Sponsors for the event were Cleveland Marble Mosaic and Joe Poseidon Alva of Poseidon Industries, Inc. The prize was a three-day weekend for two in Florida and up to $6,000 in cash.