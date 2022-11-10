Top



Podcast: Giving Back Through the R.I.S.E. Program

Click here for more podcasts. During the past three years, I have had the opportunity to record 100 some podcasts. Each one was a fun and memorable experience, but recently, I had the opportunity to record my most important podcast. A while back, I reached out to the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) about doing a podcast to spread the word about their work with the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. Program. For those who don’t know what it is, the R.I.S.E. program builds 100% mortgage-free specially adapted smart homes for our nation’s most severely wounded heroes. They also provide home modifications, mobility devices and adapted vehicles to injured, wounded, ill and aging heroes.

After talking to the NSI about this idea, they immediately jumped on it. But they wanted to bring on a very special guest. Retired U.S. Marine Corp Major Eric Burkett was wounded in Morocco when his helicopter went into an uncontrollable state and crashed. Burkett was gracious enough to come on the podcast and share his story and how the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. Program, along with the NSI, was able to change his and his family’s life.









Listen to his story in the podcast above, and if you would like to learn more on how you can help these heroes, go to: www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/programs/r-i-s-e-program/