ATLANTA, GA -- LX Hausys America Inc., an innovative manufacturer of building and decorative materials, is announcing the expansion of its Viatera quartz surface line with the introduction of new Super Jumbo slabs and 1.5 cm thick slabs. These new options are designed to meet the growing demands of residential and commercial projects, offering more versatility for fabricators and design professionals.

The Super Jumbo slabs, available in five select colors—Calacatta Grande, Macaubas Bianco, Carrara Trinita, Sugar White and Pebble Gray—measure 79 x 138 inches and come in 2-cm and 3-cm thicknesses. The larger slab size increases fabrication yields significantly, enabling the creation of larger islands or up to three strips of countertops from a single slab. This allows for seamless designs with fewer joints, reducing material waste and offering a more efficient and cost-effective solution for large-scale kitchens and countertops.

“We're excited to introduce the Super Jumbo slabs, as they allow fabricators to work more efficiently while providing homeowners and designers the flexibility to create expansive, uninterrupted surfaces,” says Daniel Jang, director of surfaces at LX Hausys America.

In addition, LX Hausys is introducing 1.5-cm thick slabs specifically tailored for bathroom vanities. These slabs, measuring 63 x 126 inches, are available in three classic colors—White Dove, Destin White and Sonoran Beige. The lightweight slabs make fabrication and installation easier without compromising durability, offering an ideal solution for modern, sleek bathroom designs.

Both the Super Jumbo and 1.5 cm slabs are backed by LX Hausys’ 15-year limited warranty. These new sizes add to Viatera's already robust offerings, providing more solutions for residential spaces.