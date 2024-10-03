LX Hausys America Inc., an innovative manufacturer of building and decorative materials, is announcing the expansion of its Viatera quartz surface line with the introduction of new Super Jumbo slabs and 1.5 cm thick slabs. These new options are designed to meet the growing demands of residential and commercial projects, offering more versatility for fabricators and design professionals.

The Super Jumbo slabs, available in five select colors—Calacatta Grande, Macaubas Bianco, Carrara Trinita, Sugar White and Pebble Gray—measure 79 x 138 inches and come in 2-cm and 3-cm thicknesses. The larger slab size increases fabrication yields significantly, enabling the creation of larger islands or up to three strips of countertops from a single slab. This allows for seamless designs with fewer joints, reducing material waste and offering a more efficient and cost-effective solution for large-scale kitchens and countertops.

With its striking white base and intricate gray veining, Calacatta Grande naturally elevates the design of any space with its luxurious aesthetic. Ranging from delicate wisps to bolder strokes, the wide veins gracefully spread across the surface, revealing subtle, yet detailed effects that expertly mimic the look of the traditional Calacatta style.

View the entire quartz collection at www.lxhausys.com.








