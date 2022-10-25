ATLANTA, GA --LX Hausys America Inc., an innovative manufacturer of building and decorative materials, is introducing three new colors to its Viatera Quartz Surface Musica Collection. The new colors – Allegro, Cantata and Sonoro – bring a fresh aesthetic to the collection and offer exceptional versatility for today’s varying kitchen and bath designs. The addition of Allegro, Cantata and Sonoro brings the total colors in the Musica Collection to more than 25.

Elegant and timeless like the finest classical music, the Musica Collection additions offer several new features. Allegro and Cantata, both in polished finish, display on-trend colors, a soft white background, unique patterns and a beautiful combination of short and long veins. Sonoro, with its mid-tone gray and brushed finish, brings a modern industrial look.

“Through our design and manufacturing expertise, we’ve reimagined the natural stone look the Viatera Musica Collection is known for,” said Paul Chang, director, Viatera product management. “The new colors offer a forward-leaning aesthetic, pair well with a variety of interior materials and provide fresh inspiration for fulfilling design visions.”

Allegro is a lively expression of movement and subtle energy, an homage to cheerful, uplifting music. Fluid long golden veins elegantly interplay with short veins across an elevated white base. Like a beautiful song lifted along by a gentle breeze, Allegro’s stone-like aesthetic, with its polished finish, is a virtuoso performance sure to enliven any space.

With understated charm and a calming embrace, Cantata is the perfect composition of harmony and balance. Featuring a polished finish, detailed short and long veins, in a sophisticated gray hue, delightfully work together upon a soft white, tone-on-tone background. With all the nuances and graceful appearance of natural stone, Cantata strikes the perfect note for interior spaces seeking a touch of cultivated beauty.

Rich and chic, Sonoro transforms spaces with its resonant industrial appearance. Sonoro artistically blends a mid-tone gray, delicate white veining and a brushed finish to create a surface that expresses both warmth and coolness. Resembling the textured and rough look of concrete, Sonoro’s modern aesthetic is an ideal complement to other materials and colors, offering design versatility for interior spaces.

Allegro, Cantata and Sonoro are produced at LX Hausys America’s state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Northwest Georgia with U.S. and imported parts.

Viatera colors are comprised of up to 93 percent quartz, one of the hardest minerals on earth, making Viatera a superior surfacing option when compared to natural stone. As a non-porous product, harmful bacteria or mold is prevented from penetrating into the surface and is safe for food preparation. Viatera is engineered to withstand everyday wear and tear and offers a high resistance to stains, scratches and chemicals, ensuring its long-lasting beauty and durability. Unlike natural stone products, Viatera does not require regular application of sealants. Using an eco-friendly manufacturing process, Viatera is NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) and GREENGUARD® certified. The products also come with an Environmental Product Declaration and Declare label and have been named Red List free by the International Future Living Institute.

The new colors come in a Jumbo slab size of 63 inches x 130 inches, which can accommodate larger layouts, including kitchen islands with fewer seams. Each color is available in 2 cm and 3 cm thickness and are backed by LX Hausys’ 15-year limited warranty. More information about Viatera is available at https://www.lxhausys.com/us/products/viatera-quartz-surface/.