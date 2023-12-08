The Monte Collection encompasses an array of stunning surfaces inspired by the diverse landscapes and raw beauty of mountains. Each color captures the essence of specific mountain ranges from around the world and evokes a distinct atmosphere and visual aesthetic crafted to replicate natural elements and geological formations. Infuse your space with a spirit of adventure with this majestic and awe-inspiring collection. Click here for more quartz collections from LX Hausys.

Inspired by the scenic and diverse landscapes of the Italian mountain range bearing the same name, Apennines emanates rugged charm and organic elegance. The rough visual texture and intense color contrast give a profound sense of luxury, while the harmony of golden brown and dark gray creates a vigorous pattern set upon a dynamic background.

