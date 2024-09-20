Artaic, in collaboration with HDR Architects, designed a striking mosaic facade for the Intermountain Cancer Center at the Dixie Regional Medical Center campus in St. George, Utah. This stunning installation, made of ¾-inch virtuous glass creates a colorful entrance to the cancer center, creating a visually impactful and welcoming environment for patients, visitors and staff. The project stands as a testament to the successful integration of art and architecture in healthcare settings.

Artaic’s Vitreous Glass offering is our most popular and versatile tile material. With an unparalleled color palette, and several finish options, it lends itself to vibrant and dynamic surfaces of mosaic imagery. Custom On-Demand offers two size options — ½- and ¾-inch. The weight of Vitreous Glass tile is 1.35 lbs/ft².

Artaic was established in 2007 to make the beauty and artistry of the mosaic medium more accessible. By creating sophisticated design software and innovative robotic mosaic assembly systems, Artaic brings the ancient art of mosaic into the modern age.

Artaic designs and fabricates custom, award-winning tilework. They modernize the creation of architecturally compelling mosaics through fast design iterations, free sampling and American robotic production. Custom tile is now fast and painless. Learn more about https://artaic.com/custom-mosaic-design-fabrication-process/.