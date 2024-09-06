Radiant™ extruded glazed porcelain is unlike any collection in the Emser portfolio. This new patented system was developed from 3D extruded designs and integrates LED lights into the tiles, setting surfaces aglow.

This collection is part of Enhance™ By Emser Tile and includes Radiant™ Wall which is suitable for wallcoverings and Radiant™ Floor, for floor installations. Both can be used in residential and commercial settings, including shower walls.

Radiant™ Floor is available in six natural shades and two sizes, and feature channels specifically designed to hold flexible LED light strips and drain water. The patented water drainage system not only elevates the aesthetics of any space, but also ensures unrivaled functionality. Radiant™ Floor features a R11 anti-slip finish for outdoor applications - perfect for high-traffic areas that are exposed to water and moisture.

Radiant™ Wall is available in three styles and one size.

“The launch of Radiant opens up so many creative avenues for installations, and really inspires us to keep pushing innovation forward to meet our customers design needs,” said Suzanne Zurfluh, director of design and trend at Emser Tile.

For best performance, look for fully waterproof LED strips (IP68) that are suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Other options that are available include a controller which allows the user to change light color easily from an app on a mobile device.

Radiant™ was recently awarded “Best Of Surfaces – Innovation” and “Best of TileExpo – Product” distinctions at the 2024 The International Surfaces Event (TISE).

For more on the collection visit: https://www.emser.com/pages/radiant.