Shower niches that incorporate LED lighting are increasingly popular, but not every system adequately addresses the challenges of bringing electrical components into a wet environment. Schluter-Systems is now introducing the KERDI-BOARD-SNLT, a prefabricated KERDI-BOARD shower niche with integrated Schluter®- Liprotec LED lighting designed to ensure that all connections are compliant with the National Electrical Code (NEC) and Canadian Electrical Code (CEC).

The simple three-step system is comprised of the niche with integrated LED lighting, the power supply and cables specifically designed to ensure a watertight connection. The KERDI-BOARD-SNLT niche is designed for a vertical installation and is available in three sizes: 12 x 12 inch, 12 x 20 inch, and 12 x 28 inches. Each niche incorporates a mounting profile with a LIPROTEC LED light strip that is evenly diffused along the length of the tube for a uniform line of light. The light strip provides a warm, white light measuring 3000K and a superior Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 95+, ensuring that tiles, décor and even skin tones are rich, vibrant and natural. The niche also features a pre-installed waterproof cable connection box to ensure the electrical connection is code compliant.

Two versions of the power supply are available: Liprotec-ECX, an all-in-one LED driver and in-wall dimmer switch, or Liprotec-ECD, an inline dimmable driver that is compatible with a range of popular dimmer switches, including smart dimmers.

Finally, the Liprotec-CW cable is designed to connect the KERDI-BOARD-SNLT shower niche to the power supply. It features a pre-installed waterproof snap-in gland for a secure connection to the niche.

The new KERDI-BOARD-SNLT shower niche integrates perfectly with the Schluter®-Shower System for a bonded waterproof assembly. Schluter-Systems is proud to grow its line of shower systems products, allowing homeowners to customize the shower of their dreams.