NEW YORK, NY-- Nemo Tile + Stone, a New York City-based provider of top-performing surface materials, has introduced the Celine Collection. Redefining the landscape of marble-effect tiles, Celine marries sophisticated patterns with cutting-edge technology, offering depth and texture for residential and commercial spaces.

“Celine is an ode to the beauty of marble, patterns, and technology, woven together to create an exquisitely versatile collection,” says Kiara Perdomo, director of product development at Nemo Tile + Stone. “The Celine Collection not only elevates aesthetics but also ensures safety and durability are top of mind in commercial and hospitality environments through innovative P.TECH technology.”

The Celine Collection offers an array of porcelain tile options, including four marble colors ranging from classic whites to elegant grays, complemented by twelve decorative motifs that enhance the allure of marble with modern flair. The collection offers different designs in various size formats; available in 48- x 48-inch, 24- x 48-inch, and impressive 48- x 112-inch formats, the collection features three distinct finishes that cater to diverse design preferences.

All Celine porcelain tiles (White Macaubas, Deep River, Patagonia Wow, Sea Green and Quarzite Fusion) are available in all size formats.

Book Match colors, available in Deep River and Patagonia Wow, are available in 48- x 112-inch formats.

Decorative finishes are available in 48- x 112-inch formats (Bali, Tahiti, Volumes, Arches, Stripes, and Sticks) or in 24- x 48-inch formats (Tips, Abacus, Bali, ZigZag, Circular, Spider and Flower).

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the new collection leverages three revolutionary technologies: 3D Tech, SOFT 3D and P.TECH. The 3D Tech technology aligns various layers of ceramic materials precisely to enhance visual depth and realism, creating an immersive tactile experience. The SOFT 3D technology provides a smooth finish with bas-relief effects, adding a tactile dimension that captures the essence of natural stone with remarkable authenticity. Designed for safety without compromising style, P.TECH technology offers superior slip resistance through an innovative production process that combines selected raw materials with pressing, firing and end-of-line processing stages, making P.TECH products suitable for various environments, including high-traffic commercial areas and outdoor spaces.

To learn more about Nemo Tile + Stone, interested parties can visit www.nemotile.com.