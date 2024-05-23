NEW YORK, NY -- Nemo Tile + Stone, a New York City-based provider of top-performing surface materials, recently launched its redesigned website. The new website introduces a suite of enhanced features aimed at improving the user experience and providing comprehensive support throughout product selection and installation.

The redesigned website now boasts a photo gallery of extensive project work and inspirational designs. It also features a download area offering a range of resources, an added overstock feature and newly designed collection and product pages. These pages now include “Real-Time Inventory Alerts,” “Special Order Notifications” and “SKU-Specific Lead Times” for better purchase planning.

“Our goal with this redesign was to go beyond the traditional online shopping experience by creating a platform that not only showcases our diverse product range, but also enhances the process through innovative functionality and interactive content,” said Kiara Fermaintt, Nemo Tile + Stone marketing manager. “We believe the new website significantly improves how our clients discover and interact with our products, ensuring a seamless and informative journey from inspiration to installation.”

The website’s updates also feature a revamped menu style with refined filtering options and search categories. An updated tile guide offers practical advice on installation techniques, product selection and calculations for both square and linear footage. Additionally, the enhanced search functionality provides an efficient shopping experience and makes available resources more easily accessible. This comprehensive approach boosts the site's customer journey by offering a more personalized and responsive experience.

“The redesign represents a significant advancement in our use of technology to benefit our customers,” said Fermaintt. “New features like real-time inventory alerts and the extensive download area not only enrich our user experience, but also streamline the decision-making process.”

To learn more about Nemo Tile + Stone, interested parties can visit www.nemotile.com.