Nemo Tile + Stone, a New York-based surfaces provider, has acquired Tile Market of Delaware. Marking the brand’s second acquisition, following the November 2021 acquisition of Modern Stone Consulting, Nemo Tile + Stone seeks to broaden its retail footprint within the east coast markets.

Family founded in 1996, Tile Market of Delaware distinguished themselves as tile distributors and stone fabricators in the mid-Atlantic region and now dominates the state’s tile and stone market. The multifaceted tile and stone business is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with a 73,000-square-foot warehouse that supports the region's retail, builder, designer, and contractor industries in addition to serving as a 10,000-square-foot design showcase and delivery center for domestic and international tile.

“The union of these businesses creates a strong alliance that will be the basis for growing our national footprint while maximizing the effectiveness of our supply chains, the range of our product offerings, and the depth of our vertical and horizontal surface applications,” said Matthew Karlin, CEO, Nemo Tile + Stone. “The cultures and ambitions are closely linked to make it easier to execute strategic plans for long-term growth and integration in both the commercial and residential sectors.”

Tile Market of Delaware is a significant supplier of goods for both Delaware and the tri-state region, with satellite showroom/warehouse operations in Middletown and Lewes, Delaware. Tile Market of Delaware is actively selling goods around the country thanks to the recent introduction of their national brand, Urban Coast Tile, a specialized brand that targets upscale coastal regions. The Stone Shop, its fabrication branch, is also based in Wilmington and creates unique natural stone and quartz countertops, and bath and fireplace surrounds. With their cutting-edge, digital CNC facility and premium tile selection, they stand out from the competition.