NEW YORK, NY -- Nemo Tile + Stone, a New York City-based provider of top-performing surface materials, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Modern Stone Consulting, the leading specialists in the sourcing, project management, and quality control of natural stone. Modern Stone Consulting is active in both Europe and the U.S., with consultants in New York, Boston and Carrara, Italy, a city renowned for its natural stone production and concentration. The company’s founders, Robert McArdle and Alvaro Torrecilla, bring over 40 years of expertise in the natural stone industry and will develop a comprehensive education program to complement the current knowledge and expertise of Nemo Tile + Stone employees to ensure a skilled and custom approach to stone project management.

“We are thrilled to join Nemo Tile + Stone, and together, expand Nemo’s stone division in the company’s 100th year and beyond,” says Robert McArdle, Co-Founder of Modern Stone Consulting. “With decades of experience in natural stone procurement, our team at Modern Stone Consulting is ready to arm Nemo Tile + Stone's talented sales force with the tools to offer their customers the most competitive pricing, quality and lead times for any size project. This acquisition will diversify and modernize Nemo’s approach to stone selection and distribution.”

Modern Stone Consulting specializes in evaluating materials at quarries, assessing the quality as it is related to the budget of a project, curating alternate solutions specific to each client, and selecting factories for the work. Following the integration with Nemo Tile + Stone, Modern Stone Consulting will bring natural stone education to all sales channels, with a sharp focus on “cut to size” stone projects. This will ensure that all Nemo Tile + Stone representatives are expertly trained in the design, management, pricing, specification and installation of stone.

“As we continue to expand the portfolio of Nemo Tile + Stone, we have identified natural stone project management as an important segment of the design market that has been historically underserved,” says Matt Karlin, president and third-generation CEO of Nemo Tile + Stone. “Modern Stone Consulting’s comprehensive management package, as well as their connections to a large network of factories and quarries, allow us to curate an experience for our customers that exceeds what is currently offered in the industry. In turn, we can pass this benefit on to the design community, as stone projects are seamlessly made more efficient from a project’s concept to completion.”

Nemo Tile + Stone will provide the confidence and backing to properly specify and manage stone projects of any size from beginning to end. This natural stone education will include all the different sales channels Nemo currently services. The acquisition has Nemo Tile + Stone primed to be the trusted advisor that is notably missing today in the stone market.

