NEW YORK, NY -- Nemo Tile + Stone is pleased to announce our hiring of Rob Wesson as New England A&D sales manager. With more than 21 years of industry experience, Wesson is poised to make a huge impact in the New England market with the breadth of Nemo’s extensive product lines and comprehensive stone offerings.

“Nemo Tile and Stone gives me an opportunity to elevate the client experience that I have spent my career building while educating a new team on how to cement our position as the number one source for tile, stone and all related products in New England,” says Wesson. “Being with Nemo in the Boston market is a game changer and gives me the opportunity to work with a rapidly growing company poised for dominance across the Northeastern United States.”

After spending 21 years with Daltile in the New England market, it was time for a change. Coming to Nemo offers Wesson the opportunity to engage within Nemo’s highly entrepreneurial culture, and create a truly engaged, loyal customer base for the company within the A&D community. Wesson brings deep relationships with commercial contractors in the region, as well as an intrinsic understanding of the area’s tile and stone needs.

“I am truly honored to have Rob assist in making Nemo Tile and Stone grow our New England market. His experience and professionalism will make an immediate impact to our existing and new relationships,” Matt Karlin, CEO of Nemo Tile + Stone, says.

Wesson has lived in Massachusetts his entire life and is proud to be raising both of his children in the historic Bay State. His knowledge of the market comes from his home and career in the area, and he is thrilled to be able to make a positive impact on the A&D and building industries in New England through his work with Nemo Tile + Stone.