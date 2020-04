KNOXVILLE--Braxton-Bragg has hired stone industry veteran and big-hitter Shawn Rice to manage its outside sales efforts. Rice has more than 25 years of experience in strategy and sales with strong market and product development skills. Most recently, Rice directed national sales at Lackmond Stone. Prior to Lackmond Stone, Rice made huge sales impacts at Granite City Tool and at GranQuartz, where he propelled sales during his tenure.

“At a time when some competitors are shrinking staff and relaxing goals, we are jumping into the recent global adversity head first, and we know that Rice is a key piece to our continued success in the market,” said Jeff Dykstra, Braxton-Bragg VP of Sales and Marketing. “Shawn is known as a catalyst for multi-million-dollar sales growth through national market expansion, developing dynamic sales teams, and building high-level relationships with top revenue-producing clients. We know his experience is going to propel us to the next level.”

Rice will manage the rapidly-growing outside sales team, adding sales associates and vans in new regions, while working hand-in-hand with the company’s inside sales and audit teams.

“It’s great to be working with Braxton-Bragg because it is a very aggressive, well-managed, forward-thinking company,” said Rice. “My goal is to facilitate the growth strategy, while enhancing current customer partnerships, and building new ones.”

“Everyone in our industry knows Shawn is a force to be reckoned with, and his experience and product knowledge are a huge resource assuring customer delight for our valued partners,” said Rick Stimac, Braxton-Bragg CEO. “He has been highly successful in providing fabricators and shop owners with the hands-on support they need, when and where they need it. This skill-set is just what we need to win more of the market share with experienced local market presence.”