NEW YORK, NY -- Artistic Tile, a family-owned luxury tile and stone brand,

is collaborating with stone artist and designer Ruchika Grover on an exclusive collection of tiles launching in late October.

The "Ruchika Grover for Artistic Tile" collection will include three tile designs: Fade, Crescent and Eclipse. These designs symbolize change, natural cycles and transformation. Ruchika’s focus on texture, materiality and the play of light, along with a commitment to mindful and sustainable production, defines this collection.

Fade: Represents the gradual transition from one state to another, embodying the idea that everything loses intensity over time while retaining beauty.

Crescent: Symbolizes the cyclical nature of life, mirroring the waxing and waning of the moon, with each phase bringing unique delights and sorrows.

Eclipse: Represents moments where light is obscured by shadow, symbolizing profound shifts and new beginnings.

“As a stone artist, my passion lies in capturing the natural beauty and essence of stone in my work,” said Ruchika Grover about the collaboration. “Working with Artistic Tile has been an inspiring journey. Drawing from my deep understanding of stone and its intrinsic qualities, I've had the privilege to infuse our collection with a sense of authenticity and timeless elegance. Together, we've crafted a fusion of artistry and functionality, offering customers a truly remarkable tile experience that celebrates nature.”

Jill Cohen, Artistic Tile’s vice president of design, added, "We have been following Ruchika for quite a

few years because of her creative approach to designing dimensional and textured stone. Ruchika designs with a unique voice, and we worked with her to capture her strong sculptural aesthetic in a cohesive tile line. Ruchika and her team were able to bring artisanal stone craftwork to us in a new way, and we loved exploring her patterns and colors to mold a unique collection.”

The Ruchika Grover for Artistic Tile collection will be available exclusively atartistictile.com and at Artistic Tile showrooms and Authorized Dealers.