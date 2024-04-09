PARAMUS, NJ – Artistic Tile will host a Grand Opening of its new showroom in Paramus, NJ, on Thursday, April 11, 2024. While the manufacturer and distributor of high-end stone and tile products has been in Paramus for nearly three decades, it relocated earlier this year to a more luxurious and prominent space in the Paramus Design Center on Route 17 North.

The event will include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and music, as well as allowing guests to tour the showroom to view all Artistic Tile has to offer. Large floor-to-ceiling windows and a white backdrop provide the perfect canvas to showcase the latest trends in slabs, various tile formats and mosaics.

Careful planning went into the design of the new showroom. “It’s not often that we can start from the ground up,” said Jill Cohen, vice president of design at Artistic Tile. “The idea is that the vignettes talk to each other a little.”

Cohen explained the owner, Nancy Epstein, believes in the importance of making customers feel comfortable and at home. “We want to provide teachable moments for those people who don’t understand,” said Cohen. “It’s really important to us to offer that to our clients.”

In addition to a plethora of stone and tile displays, including vignettes that illustrate innovative designs and spark creativity, the showroom includes tables where customers can meet with their clients or sit down with an Artistic Tile design expert to discuss ideas and learn about the products.