AVALON, NJ -- Coast Tile, a family-owned marble and tile supplier in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, for nearly 60 years, announced its expansion into Cape May County with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting on June 27, 2024.

The new 2,000-square-foot showroom, located at 3025 Dune Drive in Avalon, NJ, is outfitted with a curated selection of the finest luxury tile, stone and marble -- suitable for a high-end home or building project, displayed in a spectacular open concept space. On display are exquisite samples from the best brands in tile, including Artistic Tile, Sonoma Tilemakers, Arto Brick, Stone Impressions, WOW ceramics, Jeffrey Court and many more.

Coast Tile’s Avalon location is specifically designed for builders, interior/exterior designers, and architects for their home renovation and building projects. Coast Tile’s expert design consultant staff will work with clients from start to finish to help them make their clients’ decorating dreams come true.

“We are thrilled to expand Coast Tile into Avalon to better serve our customers,” said Head of Business Development Kyle Eisele. “Coast Tile's focus has always been to offer the best selection of tile, stone and flooring in the area, and matching that quality with unsurpassed service,” explained Eisele. “Our new Avalon showroom offers new and expanded product lines, providing the best shopping experience in the area.”