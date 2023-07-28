COSTA MESA, CA -- Walker Zanger is excited to announce the grand opening of their newest Costa Mesa, California showroom on Thursday, August 3rd. The event will be held at 1700 Sunflower Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

This cutting-edge experience will feature a captivating new concept, curated exclusively by Walker Zanger, culinary delights from Michelin-starred Knife Pleat and Tesla test-drives. Alongside the excellence of their innovative showroom, guests will enjoy exclusive entertainment with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

As the world’s leading luxury brand in the stone and tile industry, Walker Zanger carefully and passionately caters to consumer needs while delivering the finest material the world of stone and tile has to offer. As a family-run business since 1952, together they are proud to share this new addition to their establishment with you.

If interested, please RSVP to rsvp@walkerzanger.com.