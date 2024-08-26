Known for revolutionary design and exceptional performance, ADI tooling sets the industry standard. With a wide range of features, including cutting-edge UHS® technology, ADI wheels offer users the fastest and most long-lasting tooling in the stone industry.

ADI offers an extensive selection of tooling solutions - ensuring maximum flexibility and personalization. With five distinct tooling series and an extensive variety of tooling types, users can tailor their choice to align with their unique requirements.

Discover the ADI difference, visit www.granquartz.com.



