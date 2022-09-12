GranQuartz offers Advant-Edge, a high-precision dressing solution for CNC tooling that moves tool maintenance from the CNC spindle to the workbench. Increase CNC machine productivity, improve operator safety and make tool dressing easy and comfortable with the Advant-Edge. Using a premium-quality spindle and drive system, the Advant-Edge delivers precise rotation with minimal vibration. A variable speed control from 0 to 3,000 RPM gives users the ability to cover a wide range of dressing applications. This machine works with 40 taper tool holders and tooling with diameters up to 5 inches. For added safety, a user shield and vacuum port are also included.















