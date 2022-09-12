The all-new Speroni STP Essentia is a new entry-level Tool Presetting and Measuring system available from BB Industries. With the new Speroni Essentia, you can efficiently measure tools easily and independently of the operator achieving full machining productivity. Robust, space-saving and long-lasting, ready-to-deliver quality results right beside your CNC machine. Symmetric and captivating design for maximum ergonomics; made of aged cast iron and equipped with a five guideway system, Heidenhain® glass scales and Speroni high-precision 50 taper rotating spindle with integrated calibration edge.



