See the latest CNC tooling offerings for fabricators
September 12, 2022
Designed around the industry’s most popular sinks (Kohler 2209, 2210, 2211), the kit provides an easy to set up solution for holding vanity tops. Included in the kit is a Vanity Sink Suction Cup Set (2 cups), one 40 x 150 x 30 mm Suction Cup and a 75 x 300 mm Core Drill Support. Additional kits are available that include various heights of Sink Droppers (Retractable Suction Cups)
