Designed around the industry’s most popular sinks (Kohler 2209, 2210, 2211), the kit provides an easy to set up solution for holding vanity tops. Included in the kit is a Vanity Sink Suction Cup Set (2 cups), one 40 x 150 x 30 mm Suction Cup and a 75 x 300 mm Core Drill Support. Additional kits are available that include various heights of Sink Droppers (Retractable Suction Cups)











