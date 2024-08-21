Introducing the newest addition to the Leatherhead line from Blick Industries, The Leatherhead 11.25”. With small routers in mind, the 11.25-inch diameter of the Leatherhead clears the shrouds that the 13-inch Leatherhead does not. This version of The Leatherhead accepts Frankfurt-style brushes* for texturizing your slabs and pieces. The 11.25” can be used on any belt-driven or electro-spindle machines that use 35 mm conic tool holders.

Get more out of your machine with the Leatherhead 11.25” from Bick Industries!

