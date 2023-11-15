Blick suction cups are available in 40+ shapes and are built to suit your machine and your project. Blick Industries ensures accuracy and consistency, and every cup is checked to meet a standard +0.05 mm, -0.00 mm tolerance.

The company’s customer service is available to assist fabricators with work holding issues they may be having, and in the development of custom items for specific projects.

Blick dedicated repair service restores cups to 100% functionality, accurate tolerances and work right out of the box; plus, no cost cleaning service on all repairs.

While Blick’s cups are built to last, if a pad delaminates for reasons other than damage, the company will replace the pad for no charge, it reports.