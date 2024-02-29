The Backsplash Clamp System was developed to allow long narrow pieces such as backsplashes, stair treads and wall caps to be easily worked on any standard CNC machine.

Consisting of a series of alternating suction cups and pneumatic clamps, the various combinations of clamping units and suction cups can be used to accommodate work pieces of different lengths and easily adjust for different widths.

The pneumatic clamping units provide the necessary downward pressure to securely hold the work while suction cups support between clamps and prevent vibration. For superior holding, the pneumatic clamps provide up to 700 lbs. of clamping force and have solid rubber vulcanized friction pads. The clamping units can be actuated automatically by the air system of the CNC machine, or manually with an air switch.

Get most out of your machine’s workholding capabilities with the Backsplash Clamp System and Blick’s full line of suction cups, clamps, locating devices, fences, supports, manifolds, fittings and many more workholding solutions.

www.blickindustries.com