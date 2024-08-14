JACKSON, MS – Dr. Jen Golbeck will headline as the opening keynote speaker at Total Solutions Plus (TSP) on Monday, October 28, 2024. She will be presenting “Building Trust Between Humans and AI to Supercharge your Business.” TSP is scheduled from October 27th to 29th at the Boston Marriott Copley Place located in Boston, MA.

Golbeck began studying social media from the moment it emerged on the web a decade ago and is one of the world’s foremost experts in the field. Her research has influenced industry, government and the military. She is a pioneer in the field of social data analytics, discovering people’s hidden attributes from their online behavior, and a leader in creating human-friendly security and privacy systems. In addition to her work as a professor at the University of Maryland, she writes for top online news organizations, including Slate and The Atlantic, and appears frequently on NPR and commercial talk radio.

Golbeck is a computer scientist and a professor at the University of Maryland. She has degrees in economics, computer science and psychology from the University of Chicago and Harvard, and a PhD in computer science from the University of Maryland. Her research focuses on artificial intelligence, social media and malicious online behavior. She frequently appears on NPR, MSNBC and is the author of The Purest Bond: Understanding the Human-Canine Connection.

Register here.