JACKSON, MS -- Total Solutions Plus (TSP) announced that John Rossman, renowned business strategist and author of Big Bet Leadership, will deliver the keynote address on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 during the annual conference being held in Boston, MA, this year. The 2024 event will focus on equipping members with the leadership tools necessary to thrive in an ever-changing business environment.

Rossman is a former Amazon executive and a highly sought-after advisor on digital transformation and leadership. His book, Big Bet Leadership: Your Transformation Playbook for Winning in the Hyper-Digital Era, is a playbook for leaders looking to succeed in leading innovation endeavors in their businesses by putting the three critical habits of Big Bet Legends to work -- create clarity, maintain velocity, and prioritize risk and value.

"Our members face unique challenges in today’s market, where innovation is critical to creating competitive advantage and where strategic decisions can make or break their business," said Rossman. "I’m excited to share the Big Bet Leadership framework with TSP members, helping them leverage these critical habits to lead with confidence and make transformative decisions."

The keynote promises to provide actionable insights that TSP members can immediately apply to their businesses, ensuring they remain competitive and successful in a dynamic marketplace.