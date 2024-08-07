Listen to the full podcast here: Your browser does not support the audio element.

Colleen Bute Bennett began her career as the youngest account manager and visual merchandiser for Ralph Lauren Home -- responsible for all of their home stores in Africa, Australia, and Latin America. Her experience led her to establish her first interior design studio, Caducus Folium, in 2006. The Costa Rica-based firm rapidly grew into six design centers located in Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Honduras. In 2012, Bennett moved back to the U.S. with her family. She now runs CBB Design Firm, a unique blend of expertise in architecture, interior design, and logistics.

The full-service firm sources building materials, finishes, and furniture, and provides other various services. Based in Morganton, NC, CBB Design Firm works in direct coordination with builders and has in-house interior and exterior architectural designers that create plans and 3D renderings. The 3D renderings and videos allow the firm’s clients to walk through their design prior to purchasing materials.

The international designer recently chatted with Stone World about her passion for design, as well as some of the latest trends she is seeing when working with natural stone and quartz products. “I love how kitchens with stone are being taken to the next level,” she said. “It is a lot of fun to bring it all together for our clients.”

