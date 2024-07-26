Post-pandemic, the number of staycations and outdoor living spaces have skyrocketed among homeowners, who are turning to an array of stone and tile products for their outside applications.

From outdoor kitchens to firepits and expanded patio areas, homeowners are seeking luxurious living spaces outside their home where they can relax and enjoy time with family and friends. Materials such as stone and tile are aiding in creating beautiful and sustainable designs that seamlessly transition between interior and exterior areas.

Stone World asked two industry experts -- Emily Holle, director of trends and design at MSI, and Tansu Ulu, design and brand manager at Marble Systems – to share insight into the current trends and recommendations they have for outdoor living spaces.

SW: What do you see trending now in regards to residential outdoor design?

EH: Outdoor spaces are extremely important in residential design, whether it is a remodel/spruce-up or new construction. We are seeing homeowners continue the “staycation craze” that really stemmed from the pandemic. Homeowners are adding putting greens, outdoor fireplaces, lounge pools, gardens, and grand outdoor kitchens. They want their entire yard to be landscaped and utilized for entertaining and hobbies.

Most new-build houses come with an outdoor fireplace and grill station, pretty much expected in all price points!

Unique installations, including pattern, are also coming on strong, and outdoor cooking spaces are a must!

Large-format tiles and elements such as fireplaces are popular choices for outdoor designs. Photo courtesy of Marble Systems

TU: Trending right now in residential outdoor design is blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living. We are seeing cutting-edge finishes and innovating layouts to seamlessly integrate simplicity and functionality, while highlighting trending materials and patterns. For a cohesive look, opt for calmer tones that are currently trending such as light gray, beige, white and earthy tones, such as terra-cotta. These options offer practical advantages, as they are durable and meant to withstand harsh weather conditions.

SW: Are there any particular stone and/or tile products that you are finding to be most popular for these types of applications?

EH: Stacked stone remains a popular facade treatment. We are seeing a growing demand for larger formats in all materials. Planks, tile, and even natural stacked stone. To meet that demand, we recently launched XL Rockmount, a new twist on our highly successful nature stone panel lineup.

Terra-cotta is also becoming a favorite to add a little warmth and pop of color. Photo courtesy of Marble Systems

TU: This depends on the aesthetic of the space. For example, flagstone pavers and rich terra-cotta tiles complement outdoor spaces with lots of greenery, while a sleeker option for a more sophisticated space would be multi-finish large-format limestone tiles, leathered pavers or large-format tiles.

SW: What advice/suggestions do you give to your customers to assist them in making the best material choice for their specific outdoor design?

EH: Choose materials that are low maintenance and durable. Outdoor elements can be very hard on your materials. Keep in mind that you do not have to sacrifice look/style to get durability.

For patio surfaces, slip resistance is very important. Many products have warranties and slip-resistance properties incorporated into the product.

Checkerboard patterns create a “wow” factor, according to Emily Holle, director of trends and design at MSI. (Arterra porcelain pavers -- Scene Name Hardscape 429). Photo courtesy of MSI

TU: The most important part of working with our customers is ensuring we have a clear understanding of their wants and needs. As every customer’s priorities are different, it is vital that we understand their vision and expectations, and in turn, educate them about our services and product offerings. For outdoor areas, specifically, it is also important that we communicate which materials are the most durable, long-lasting, and weather resistant. If available, I recommend taking advantage of physical samples offered by the company so that customers can envision the product in their space before committing.

SW: From your experience, do you think homeowners are investing more in outdoor living spaces in recent years?

EH: Yes! The pandemic remains a huge driver. Many homeowners are home more because they have not fully returned to the office so they have more time to enjoy their living spaces, they also moved to focus on wellness and spending more time outdoors, as well as the remained focus on “added value” to a home.

TU: Yes, and I don’t see any indication that this will change, as this investment not only increases their home value, but as previously mentioned, it has become very popular over the years to create cohesive movement between indoor and outdoor living. Over the last few years, as homeowners and renters alike were faced with the pandemic, they began spending more time outside. Through that, I think they began to find the value in creating an outdoor living space.

and began to see it as an extension of their home.

SW: Is there anything else you would like to share in regards to stone and tile outdoor applications?

EH: Color Pops! I love seeing tile installed in updated ways + color. High design is not just for interiors any longer.

TU: When deciding on outdoor stone and tile options, consumers should keep these factors in mind: durability, innovativeness, design aesthetic, and eco-friendly characteristics. These concepts have paved the way for outdoor spaces in 2024 and will continue to do so.