Interior designers predicted that bold, geometric patterns would be a trending design choice for 2024, especially when contrasted with organic elements and materials. This combination creates a sophisticated yet playful outcome that adds an unwavering timelessness within the home. Available in May 2024, the latest collection from Marble Systems, the Seine Terra Cotta Collection, successfully executes this blend with its antique tile designs and muted colorways. Made up of six tile patterns, this collection is inspired by artisanal tiles and motifs found throughout the south of France. The neutral, earthy tones found within the dramatic patterns of the collection infuses charm and elegance for a harmonious space within the home. Their natural terracotta edges create a handmade look that is ideal in more natural interiors. The Seine Terracotta Collection can be installed on interior walls and floors, including wet areas.

www.marblesystems.com