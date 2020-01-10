Cotto Toscano: A New Collection of Terra Cotta Tiles from Walker Zanger

LOS ANGELES – Walker Zanger, the leading stone and tile design resource in North America, brings an age-old Italian tradition to their already-impressive catalog of tiles with the new Cotto Toscano collection. Made in Tuscany, each terra cotta tile is hand-crafted and inspired by Italy’s adoration of espresso, the rare, rich color gives the collection a rustic, sophisticated allure. Like the terra cotta facades seen across the Mediterranean, Cotto Toscano can be used for both interior and exterior walls and floors.

The most distinctive characteristic of Cotto Toscano is its deep, chocolate-like color. As dark and inviting as a freshly brewed cup of espresso, it offers a striking yet versatile design aesthetic for both contemporary and traditional styles alike. World-renowned for their unrivaled craftsmanship, this family-run workshop has established an enduring legacy of sought-after terra cotta products that have even been used in Florence’s distinguished Uffizi Gallery and the famous Duomo.

“Cotto Toscano perfectly encapsulates Walker Zanger’s enduring passion for all things handmade,” said Erika Egede-Nissen, marketing director for Walker Zanger. “It’s our pursuit to find unique products that empower designers to create their boldest design visions and consider materials, like this richly colored, one-of-a-kind terra cotta collection that has a beautiful story of origin through its materials and craftsmanship.”

Dating back to the 1700s, Cotto Toscano tiles have been handmade by the same family for over eight generations. Using a rare centuries-old production technique, skilled artisans hand-mold the clay into individual pieces and then dry them for 10 days. The tiles then spend five days in steady fire kilns before they are high fired to achieve their final form and structure.

Dense and durable, Cotto Toscano is ideal for even the most high-traffic applications. This collection is a favorable building material as interior and exterior walls and floors, pools and spas, and bathrooms and showers. To learn more about Walker Zanger’s Cotto Toscano collection, please visit www.walkerzanger.com