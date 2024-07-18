PORTLAND, OR -- Ann Sacks has launched the Terossa Collection, an evolutionary terra cotta series that is exclusive to Ann Sacks and decoratively incorporates various marbles and limestone to create imaginative designs of visual clarity and classic elegance. The evocative, inlaid designs and complementing plain tile create a platform for imaginative lay-ups. Terossa is a collection that melds traditional materials with an edgy contemporary approach to speak to the tastes of today.

To create Terossa, gifted artisans combine age-old art with 21st century technology. The four handcrafted designs incorporate waterjet cut stones of Botticino, Afion Violet, Red Marble, or Red Travertine, then strategically lay them into patterns against fields of terra cotta. The warm multi-shaded reddish tones and contrasting stone colorations are a sensual, earthy display that can be customized by flipping the decorative patterns or inserting the plain field design. A hand-worked, antiqued finish heightens Terossa’s rich colorations, bringing forth a deep, rich patina and gives the collection an authenticity that simmers with Old World character and provenance.

Ann Sacks Terossa Collection is an excellent choice for all interior wall applications and medium traffic floors. The series is not suggested for freeze/thaw outdoor conditions but is acceptable for more moderate climates depending upon method of installation.

Visit the Ann Sacks website at www.annsacks.com for more on the collection.