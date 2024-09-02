Exclusive to Ann Sacks, the handcrafted Terossa terra cotta designs are decoratively inlaid with waterjet cut pieces of marble or limestone, the stones’ warm colorations producing a tile that resonates with Old World character.

The collection’s terra cotta tiles are available with accent stones Afion Violet, Botticino, Red Marble and Red Travertine and a pair of micro-mosaic tiles in marble and terracotta.

Exclusive to Ann Sacks, Terossa is offered in four distinctive designs and in a variety of stone configurations. Perfect for floors, from patios to entryways and mudrooms.

Visit the website for more information at www.annsacks.com.



