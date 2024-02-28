The heart and craftsmanship of fine terracotta meet in Valdorcia the ceramic technology and skillful interpretative ability of Cerdomus. The boundless countryside dotted with cypresses leading to the footpath to a home, the vineyards and the rolling hills. Warm hues conveying the rhythm of Tuscan nature. An encounter in which porcelain stoneware, the great-grandson of ancient terracotta and interpreter of the most authentic Italian tradition, reverentially rediscovers the warm tones of Siena clays. A tradition consolidated and rarefied in multi-format compositions, and enhanced by eloquent design elements, such as Safe Technology, a non-slip surface that is soft to the touch but boasts a coefficient of dynamic friction of R11 A+B+C.

View the collection at www.cerdomus.com.