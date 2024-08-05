“A big tapestry in the style of a work of art that encircles our living spaces”: this is the new, sophisticated design concept that WOW Design, the signature tile design specialist, has developed with its new collection, Melange.

Melange generates a sense of depth, triggering sensations and emotional responses. Through its fascinating visual representation of color gradation, also known in the art world as “ombré” or “gradient shading”, gentle progressive transitions from one color or hue to another are created using small-format tiles.

With Melange, pleasing progressions can be achieved from cool to warm colors through the collection’s masterly use of color, bringing new sensations to living spaces. Transitions can be made from blue or talcum hues to pink, from khaki to cool colors evocative of the sea or clouds, or from creamy or earthy shades to the colors of the sky.

These eye-catching color progressions can be used to create superb tapestries for walls, transforming them into genuine works of art, with colors that blend from one into another all on the same canvas.

The collection comes in long rectangular 10.7x54.2cm. (4.2”x21.3”) wall tiles in a matte finish, with three sets of five different tile models for dressing up walls in three different blends.

Melange fuses art with technology, offering endless potential in the design and personalization of living spaces. The gentle transitions of its colors lend depth and movement to surfaces, creating three-dimensional effects and triggering certain emotional responses: restfulness, dynamism, mystery or joy depending on the choice of colors and their intensity.

www.wowdesigneu.com