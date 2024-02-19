Collaborative projects by WOW Design and Summumstudio triumphed once again at the recent Emporia Awards, Spain’s most important ephemeral architecture competition. For the second year running, several projects designed by Summumstudio for WOW were singled out for a first prize.

At this 11th edition of the event, the 2023 Emporia Oro award in the “best stand for a design event” category went to WOW’s stand for Coverings 2023, held in Orlando, FL. The winner of the second Emporia award, this time in the “miscellaneous space” category, was WOW Design’s “Home Sweet Home”, a project for CASA DECOR 2023.

On top of this, WOW Design’s ephemeral space at Cersaie 2023 in Italy also won the Selection Award in the “best stand” category.

These new prizes only serve to confirm the success of WOW Design and Summunstudio’s alliance, reaffirming their leading position in the design of top-quality ephemeral installations, conceived to showcase the interior design potential of WOW’s tiles. Their collaborative projects have been singled out for recognition on numerous occasions by design institutions worldwide, making them a role model for others to follow, thanks to their creativity and innovation.

The Emporia Awards single out the best projects in the field of ephemeral architecture and design in Spain: a highly creative sector, with ephemeral spaces for exhibitions, events, festivals and commercial purposes.

The National Ephemeral Architecture Awards count on the support of leading organizations and specialist media publications. The jury of the Emporia Awards, made up of representatives of professional bodies and the trade press, meet to choose the best ephemeral architecture and design projects in Spain.

These new distinctions awarded to the duo WOW-Summumstudio must be added to others received in 2022; that is, the 2022 Emporia de Oro Award in the “best stand for a design fair” category for stands at the 2021 and 2022 editions of CERSAIE.

What is more, Unexpected Hammam–Wow Design’s space for CASA DECOR 2022, designed by the same team–also won the Emporia de Plata Award in the “best illuminated ephemeral space” category.