LUMBERTON, NJ, July 2020 – BLANCO is a winner of the David Weekley Homes 16th annual National Preferred Partner Award. The prestigious honor recognizes field and manufacturing partners that have consistently operated at world-class levels, as determined by the home builder’s supplier evaluation platform. David Weekley Homes is one of the nation’s largest privately-held home builders.

Each year, David Weekley Homes recognizes the preferred partners that have gone above and beyond. BLANCO was one of 12 manufacturing partners to receive the honor including ClosetMaid, DuPont, GAF, Hearth and Home, Owens Corning, Ox Engineered Products, Rheem, Trane, Uponor, Weyerhaeuser and Zurn.

A total of 142 companies were evaluated this year and 16% percent achieved the designation of National Preferred Partner. Many companies that partner with David Weekley Homes have garnered multiple and consecutive awards, including BLANCO, which has been recognized previously for providing excellence in products and service and was the first sink manufacturer to receive the distinction.